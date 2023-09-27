Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 27, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Showers beginning near midnight. Local amount 5 mm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 15.

Thursday..showers. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 19. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Friday night..clear. Low 14.

Saturday..sunny. High 24.

Saturday night..clear. Low 14.

Sunday..sunny. High 25.

Sunday night..clear. Low 14.

Monday..sunny. High 26.

Monday night..clear. Low 15.

Tuesday..sunny. High 27.