Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 7.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Thursday night..clear. Low 7.

Friday..sunny. High 18.

Friday night..clear. Low 9.

Saturday..sunny. High 20.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.