Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 29, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. High 22. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 9.
Thursday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high.
Thursday night..clear. Low 8.
Friday..sunny. High 23.
Friday night..clear. Low 13.
Saturday..cloudy. High 24.
Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 13.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.