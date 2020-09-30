Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 30, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..increasing cloudiness early this morning. A 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 17C.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low 10C.
Thursday..mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 15C.
Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 6C.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13C.
Friday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 3C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 7C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13C.
Sunday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 8C.