Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness early this morning. A 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 17C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low 10C.

Thursday..mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 15C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 6C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 3C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 7C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 8C.