Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..increasing cloudiness early this morning. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 20.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 31.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Saturday..cloudy. High 23.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.