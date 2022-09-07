iHeartRadio
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

AM800-News-Weather-Sunny-Water-Sun-Day-Bird-ZB5 Photo by Zander Broeckel

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 10.

Thursday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 15.

Friday..sunny. High 27.

Friday night..clear. Low 17.

Saturday..sunny. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Monday night..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23.

