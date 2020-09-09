Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 9, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. High 25C. Humidex 34C.

Tonight..a few clouds. Low 15C.

Thursday..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Wind becoming north 30 km/h in the morning. High 20C. Humidex 25C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 11C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 14C.

Saturday..cloudy. High 24C.

Saturday night..showers. Low 16C.

Sunday..showers. High 23C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 10C.