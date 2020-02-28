Forecast for Windsor-Essex on Friday, February 28 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -3C (27F). Wind chill near -14C (7F).

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -6C (21F). Wind chill near - 13C (9F).

Tomorrow..a mix of sun and cloud. High of 0C (32F) .

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low - 4C (25F).

Sunday..cloudy. High 6C (43F).

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7C (45F).

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5C (41F).