Forecast for Windsor-Essex on Thursday, February 27, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..Mainly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -2C (28).
Tonight..Partly cloudy. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -8C (18). Wind chill -15C (5) overnight.
Tomorrow..a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High - 3C (27).
Saturday..Cloudy. High 0C (32).
Sunday..Cloudy. High 4C (39).
Monday..Cloudy. high 7C (45).