Forecast for Windsor-Essex on Thursday, February 27, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..Mainly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -2C (28).

Tonight..Partly cloudy. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -8C (18). Wind chill -15C (5) overnight.

Tomorrow..a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High - 3C (27).

Saturday..Cloudy. High 0C (32).

Sunday..Cloudy. High 4C (39).

Monday..Cloudy. high 7C (45).