Forecast for Windsor-Essex Saturday, June 5, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 32 C except 27 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 37 C.
Tonight..clear. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low 21 C.
Sunday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 31 C except 26 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 36 C.
Sunday night..clear. Low 21 C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.
Monday night..cloudy. Low 21 C.
Tuesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.
Wednesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.