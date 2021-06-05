Forecast for Windsor-Essex Saturday, June 5, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A heat warning is in effect

Today..sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 32 C except 27 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 37 C.

Tonight..clear. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low 21 C.

Sunday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 31 C except 26 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 36 C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 21 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 21 C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.

Wednesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.