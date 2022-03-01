Foreign Affairs Minister heading to Poland/Ukraine border

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is headed to the Poland-Ukraine border today.

She will ensure Canada's latest supply of military aid flows into the war-ravaged country.

Her visit follows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement yesterday that Canada was sending anti-tank weapons and upgraded ammunition to Ukraine, which amounted to a significant enhancement in lethal military aid.

Canada will be providing 125 portable anti-tank weapons and two thousand rockets from the arsenal of the Canadian Forces.

Joly said she will also be meeting with her Polish counterparts in Warsaw to discuss the refugee crisis spawned by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Joly will be overseeing the delivery of previous Canadian military contributions, not the new anti-tank weaponry announced yesterday.