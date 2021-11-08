Forest Glade Arena identified as possible COVID-19 exposure point

A city recreation facility has been identified as the latest possible COVID-19 exposure point.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, exposure to the virus may have occurred on November 1 at Forest Glade Arena.

The time in question is between 6pm and 8pm that evening.

The health unit is asking anyone who visited the facility during this time to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14-days from the date of exposure.

Residents who develop symptoms should get tested immediately.

The latest information on possible exposure points can be found on the health unit's website.