Forest Glade community excited for new public elementary school
Plenty of excitement in Forest Glade this morning for the start of the new school year.
The Greater Essex County District School Board officially opened the new Eastview Horizon Public School.
The $15-million school is located on Stillmeadow Road and combines Parkview and Eastwood public schools.
Amelia Logan has two of her children attending the school.
She says her kids are extremely excited.
"The school is beautiful," she says. "They did an amazing job and it's very organized so pretty happy about that too. So can't wait to see how the year goes."
Logan says she got a sneak peek of the school during the 'Welcome to Kindergarten' day.
"I was floored," says Logan. "It's so beautiful in there. I haven't seen any public schools look like this really so kind of mind blowing but they definitely did a really good job."
Grade 8 student Zariya Watson says she's excited.
"It was so hard for me to fall asleep last night because I was so excited," says Watson. "But I'm really happy to be here."
She says it feels special to be the first Grade 8 class at the school.
"We're going to be the first ones and I hope all the grade ones look up to us and just be good leaders, follow the rules and have a good time," she says.
About 500 students will be attending the new school.
The school includes a large library, a double gym, music room and four portables.