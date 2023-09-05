Forest Glade community excited for new public elementary school

Plenty of excitement in Forest Glade this morning for the start of the new school year.

The Greater Essex County District School Board officially opened the new Eastview Horizon Public School.

The $15-million school is located on Stillmeadow Road and combines Parkview and Eastwood public schools.

Amelia Logan has two of her children attending the school.

She says her kids are extremely excited.

"The school is beautiful," she says. "They did an amazing job and it's very organized so pretty happy about that too. So can't wait to see how the year goes."

Logan says she got a sneak peek of the school during the 'Welcome to Kindergarten' day.

"I was floored," says Logan. "It's so beautiful in there. I haven't seen any public schools look like this really so kind of mind blowing but they definitely did a really good job."