Forest Glade sports bar listed as possible COVID-19 exposure point

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has listed another potential COVID-19 exposure point.

According to the health unit, Parks and Rec Gastropub Sports Bar on Forest Glade Drive in Windsor has been added to the possible exposure point list.

The health unit says individuals who visited the sports bar on Sunday October 3 between 5pm and 12am may have been exposed to the virus.

WECHU is asking anyone who attended the establishment to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14-days.

If symptoms develop, the health unit wants individuals to get tested immediately.