Forever 21 Returning to Devonshire Mall in Windsor

It appears a customer favourite is returning to Devonshire Mall in Windsor.

Forever 21 closed its 44 Canadian stores last year after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

But mall general manager Chris Savard, says the clothing company has made the decision to jump back into the Canadian market and plans include a new store in Windsor.

Savard says the former store at the mall always performed well.

"Quite honestly, it did quite well here in Windsor, but when the whole house of cards falls across the country, sadly, we kind of fall along with them. So I think the combination of being a border community, understanding that brand, and just the market dominance and the support we've received here in Windsor-Essex makes it a winning combination for them," he says.

Savard says the current Urban Behavior store will be converted.

"Urban Behavior and Forever 21 are affiliated companies. Now they've made the decision that slowly they're going to start reintroducing some Forever 21 concepts and based on their previous experience here in Windsor, they're looking and will be converting the Urban Behavior store to a Forever 21 in the not so distant future," says Savard.

He says local residents really like Forever 21.

"We're very fortunate, here, to have a great following from the Windsor-Essex customer base. As a culture, down here in Windsor, we're very much akin to some of the American brands. So I think that makes a big difference for a border community," adds Savard.

There's no word yet when the store at Devonshire Mall will open.

At its peak, Forever 21 operated close to 800 stores across the globe — that has dropped to around 600.