Formal request to be issued to end train whistles in East Windsor

The City of Windsor is moving to reduce long train whistles through the city's east end.

Council has directed administration to follow Transport Canada procedures and engage with the railway company to initiate the process to request train whistling stop at several public grade crossings, unless absolutely necessary.

The crossing in question are at Banwell Road, north of Tecumseh Road East; on Clover Avenue, north of Tecumseh Road East; and on Lauzon Road, between Spitfire Way and Tecumseh Road East.

Ward 7 Councillor Jeewan Gill introduced a motion asking that the request be made, due to a number of complaints from residents regarding trains blowing whistles late at night, affecting those who live near these train crossings.

The Rail Safety Act allows municipalities to make a request to the train companies when it comes to train whistle issues.

With files from Rob Hindi