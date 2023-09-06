Former acting MOH in Windsor-Essex to lead Chatham-Kent Health Unit

A familiar face is going to help guide the Chatham-Kent Health Unit.

The Chatham-Kent Board of Health has announced that Dr. Shanker Nesathurai will be serving as the Acting Medical Officer of Health.

As per the Health Protection and Promotion Act, Dr. Nesathurai will be the Acting Medical Officer of Health until official approval is received from the Minister of Health.

Dr. Nesathurai most recently served as the Acting Medical Officer of Health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

He joined the health unit in October 2021 after Dr. Wajid Ahmed left the post to become the new Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health for the Province of Ontario.

Nesathurai was replaced in that role on May 1, 2023 after Dr. Mehdi Aloosh was named the new acting medical officer of health for the region.