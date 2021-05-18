Former Amherstburg Mayor Passes Away

The Town of Amherstburg is remembering a former mayor.

William (Bill) Gibb passed away on Saturday at the age of 82.

He was on council for 21 years serving as a councillor, deputy reeve and mayor for 12 years. According to his obituary, he also worked at Canada Post for 35 years.

Current Amhersturg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo was in high school when Gibb was mayor and says Gibb provided him with some words of advice before he was sworn in as mayor.

"He gave me some very good advice in general terms of some of the challenges he knew were going to come up for me as mayor and he gave me some really good prospective that frankly I have maintained throughout my entire time as mayor because he was right on the money," says DiCarlo.

He says he first met Gibb at a Remembrance Day ceremony just before he was sworn in.

"I believe what he mentioned to me is he was involved in things like creating the Navy Yard Park and I think that's a good one because everyone can relate to that and it's such a draw for the town."

According to DiCarlo, Gibb was well known and well respected in the community.

"He was very engaged. You know if there was an event or someone that wanted him, he was there. He was just that kind of municipal representative."

DiCarlo says he has reached out to the Gibb family to pay his respects on behalf of himself and the town and says the town has lowered its flags at town hall.