Former Avalanche, Nordiques GM Pierre Lacroix Passes Away

The former general manager of the Quebec Nordiques and Colorado Avalanche has passed away at the age of 72.

The Avalanche confirmed the passing of Pierre Lacroix in a statement Sunday.

Lacroix started his career as a player agent before moving to the Nordiques' front office and was with the team when it moved to Colorado in 1995.

He was known for orchestrating several big trades that helped build the Avalanche into a top contender, including a deal that brought goalie Patrick Roy to Denver from Montreal.

Colorado won two Stanley Cups under Lacroix's leadership, and the club says in a statement that he was instrumental in building the Avalanche brand.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says in a statement that Lacroix's eye for talent, appreciation for elite-level athletes and fearlessness in pulling off the big trade made him one of the most successful team builders in the league's recent history.

With files from the Canadian Press