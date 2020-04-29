iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Former Central Library Branch Hits Real Estate Market

am800-news-central-library-branch-artist-rendition-april-29-2020

The former Central Library Branch at 850 Ouellette Ave. has officially hit real estate listings.

After years of searching for a buyer, the city eventually entered into an agreement with The Downtown Mission to sell the space for $3.6-million.

The mission backed out before officially closing the deal due to fundraising issues and flipped the building at the same price to a private investor in February of this year.

Executive Direct Ron Dunn told AM800 News the investor also made a donation to The Downtown Mission as part of the purchase.

Tim Campbell of Century 21 Teams & Associates Ltd. declined to comment on who the private investor is, but did confirm the 100,000 sq.ft. building is for lease and the owners will build to suit.

am800-news-central-library-branch-artist-rendition-rear-april-29-2020

Artist rendition of the rear entrance to the former Central Library Branch of the Windsor Public Library at 850 Ouellette Ave. April 29, 2020 (Photo via/www.royallepagebinder.com)

He says the plan is to create a multi-use space to attract commercial and medical offices to go along with some retail and a gym.

According to the listing, the basement is being leased for $8 per sq.ft. the main floor's at $20 per sq. ft. and the second floor at $15 per sq. ft.

Campbell says an official release will be sent out with further details in the coming weeks.

am800-news-central-library-branch-artist-rendition-side-april-29-2020

Artist rendition of the north side to the former Central Library Branch of the Windsor Public Library at 850 Ouellette Ave. April 29, 2020 (Photo via/www.royallepagebinder.com)

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE