Former Central Library Branch Hits Real Estate Market

The former Central Library Branch at 850 Ouellette Ave. has officially hit real estate listings.

After years of searching for a buyer, the city eventually entered into an agreement with The Downtown Mission to sell the space for $3.6-million.

The mission backed out before officially closing the deal due to fundraising issues and flipped the building at the same price to a private investor in February of this year.

Executive Direct Ron Dunn told AM800 News the investor also made a donation to The Downtown Mission as part of the purchase.

Tim Campbell of Century 21 Teams & Associates Ltd. declined to comment on who the private investor is, but did confirm the 100,000 sq.ft. building is for lease and the owners will build to suit.

Artist rendition of the rear entrance to the former Central Library Branch of the Windsor Public Library at 850 Ouellette Ave. April 29, 2020 (Photo via/www.royallepagebinder.com)

He says the plan is to create a multi-use space to attract commercial and medical offices to go along with some retail and a gym.

According to the listing, the basement is being leased for $8 per sq.ft. the main floor's at $20 per sq. ft. and the second floor at $15 per sq. ft.

Campbell says an official release will be sent out with further details in the coming weeks.

Artist rendition of the north side to the former Central Library Branch of the Windsor Public Library at 850 Ouellette Ave. April 29, 2020 (Photo via/www.royallepagebinder.com)