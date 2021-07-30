Former Chatham-Kent-Essex MP Passes Away at the Age of 80

A former longtime Liberal M-P for the riding of Chatham-Kent-Essex has passed away.

Jerry Pickard died Tuesday at the age of 80.

In 1988, he was elected Member of Parliament, serving Chatham, Kent County and Essex County until his retirement in 2006.

During his time in Ottawa, Pickard served as Parliamentary Secretary of Agriculture, Parliamentary Secretary to Industry, Parliamentary Secretary of Public Works, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Before entering federal politics, Pickard was a member of Kingsville Town Council between 1972 and 1988, serving as a councillor, deputy reeve and mayor.

Born in Chatham in 1940, Pickard graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Education, and the University of Western Ontario with a degree in Special Education.

He moved to Kingsville in 1970 and spent most of his time teaching sixth grade at Ruthven Public School.

Pickard is survived by his wife of 58-years, three sons and four grandchildren.