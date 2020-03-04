Former Chrysler Canada President Leaving Auto Industry



WINDSOR — The former president of Chrysler Canada is stepping away from the automobile industry.

Reid Bigland, Fiat Chrysler's current head of U.S sales, has announced he is leaving the company as of April 3rd to pursue other interests.

He had been with the company for more than 20 years.

Bigland also headed the Ram brand.

While he was head, he saw strong U.S sales growth but also a sales scandal which forced the automaker to re-state its numbers.

--With files from the Canadian Press



