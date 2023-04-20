Former city councillor wants public to attend SafePoint open houses

A former Windsor city councillor is encouraging area residents to attend public open houses for SafePoint, the region's first consumption treatment site.

Rino Bortolin feels this is an opportunity for the public to learn about the clinic.

"If you've been vocal, if you've been concerned, if you've reached out to your councillor to say hell no we don't need it, we don't need it there you should definitely show up, you should definitely reach out make a point of being apart of those tours," says Bortolin. "This is an opportunity for you to get direct facts from the Health Unit, from the people operating the site. Definitely take the time, take the opportunity to go out and take the tour."

Bortolin, was the ward 3 councillor for two terms and also sat as a board member for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

He feels there has been a lot of noise, a lot misinformation and a lot misrepresentation towards the site and says this is an opportunity for the public to get the facts directly from the health unit and Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Bortolin says this is a much needed service, and has been a long road to opening up.

"I hope that once we do see the opening, once we do see how it operates, once we do see it as a necessary addition to the area, that a lot of the noise and a lot of the chatter and a lot of the negative politics behind it all gets quieted, and we just move ahead with the necessary service," says Bortolin.

He says having SafePoint open is a tool for addressing mental health issues, addiction issues, and homelessness in the community.

"The neighbours, and the residents, and the fellow residents and citizens really understands that there is a need for this. And so we need to just move on, this is one tool in the toolbox."

Public open houses take place at the site Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

SafePoint is located at the corner of Wyandotte Street East at Goyeau Street.

It officially opens next Wednesday, April 26.