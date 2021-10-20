Former CKLW morning show host Cam Gardiner has passed away

A popular member of the AM800 CKLW family has passed away.

Cam Gardiner spent 16 years with AM800 CKLW as co-host of the "Cam and Lisa Show" alongside Lisa Williams before hanging up the microphone in 2003.

Since retiring from radio, Gardiner had battled several health issues including kidney disease.

On Oct. 1, Gardiner was given key to the city to mark a life time of achievement and contributions to Windsor-Essex.

Former AM800 personality Cam Gardiner receives the key to the city from Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens on October 1, 2021 (Photo by Lisa Williams)

More to come