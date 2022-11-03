Former education minister from Windsor weighs in on current education situation

A former Ontario education minister is weighing in on the on-going saga between the provincial government and the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

Dave Cooke, who represented the former riding of Windsor-Riverside from 1977 to 1997, was the minister for Bob Rae's NDP government of the 1990s.

The province has introduced a bill, which they are likely to pass at some point on Thursday, which would impose a contract on the union's 55,000 education workers and ban them from striking upon threat of steep fines.

Cooke says these are difficult times, but somebody has to come up with a solution without using a hammer to do so.

He says CUPE made an over the top demand coming in looking for an 11.7 per cent annual raise, which set the table for the government's initial offer of a two per cent raise for workers who make less than $40,000 and a 1.25 per cent raise otherwise.

"And they both should be held accountable for this. It didn't have to happen this way, with inflation running at what it's at it can't be one per cent or one and a half per cent but the taxpayers cannot afford 11 per cent," he says

The PC government's final offer was a 2.5 per cent annual raise to workers making less than $43,000, and 1.5 per cent for those earning more

CUPE presented a revised proposal last night to the contract that would be imposed by the government under legislation that would also ban them from striking, but no details were provided.

Cooke says use of the notwithstanding clause is excessive, and not something that was ever brought up back when he was minister.

He says there were a few times when he had to bring in legislation, including in Windsor, to end strikes but they worked with labour to try and come up with a deal before ever heading to final offer selection.

From the government's perspective, Cooke says it looks like they were afraid to go straight arbitration to settle this based on where inflation is currently and the threat of a recession.

"When we have a recession government has to keep an eye on what the demands are on the public purse," he continued. "So I really think that the solution here was at the bargaining table and that both parties needed to find some middle ground."

Cooke says the government risks further labour battles in the future based on their strong tactics and the way they've discussed some union leaders.

"When I watched when the Premier was ranting and raving and saying 'we like union members but not those big shot labour leaders' that's the old rhetoric which is not helpful to finding a solution. Don't attack the labour leaders, let's just get to the table and find a settlement."

CUPE has said workers like early childhood educators, educational assistants and custodians, will walk off the job Friday, despite the looming legislation that would make striking illegal.