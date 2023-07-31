Former Gordon McGregor School building up for heritage site designation

A report heading to Development & Heritage Standing Committee Meeting Tuesday will look to designate the former Gordon McGregor School building, located at 1646 Alexis Road, as a heritage site.

When the former school, located in Ford City, closed in 2016, the Greater Essex County District School Board sold the property to the city first, then it was resold to current owner Parway Inc.

Parway Inc. has submitted a zoning bylaw amendment with a redevelopment proposal along with information about the heritage property, which is operating as the Windsor Islamic High School.

The redevelopment proposal would sever the portion where the historic building sits, to continue serving as the Windsor Islamic High School, while the empty plot of land would be used for residential development.

Ward 1 councillor and committee member Fred Francis says the property owner is okay with the designation.

"The plan is to develop near the current school. There's a school being operated out of that building now and the plan is to have a residential development on an empty parcel near by. So the designation keeps the school historical features. I think that's a good thing. Obviously anytime we can do that and everyone is okay with it, we probably should."

He says it's amazing when everyone is on the same page.

"Unfortunately you don't always get a situation where everyone is on the same page and that's why we have these standing committees and council committees so we can hear everyone out and then come to a decision that we think is fair and equitable, or at least the most fair and most equitable. But when everyone's on the same, it's a win-win and then the community wins."

He says the school has significant architectural importance.

"But also context and background with respect to Ford City and the Ford Motor Company in Canada. So that's something I know we value, our automotive history. Being able to protect that, safeguard that going into future generations, I think that's a good thing."

The former Gordon McGregor School exhibits elements of Art Deco architecture popularized between 1910 and 1940.

Historical Photo of the Former Gordon McGregor School in 1924 (Photo courtesy of Windsor Public Library)

Known for its vertical and geometric form with design motifs, Art Deco architecture is often also recognized by its flat roofs, glass plate windows, center or side entrances with motif detailing and its smooth facades.

The Gordon McGregor School is a two-story building with a partial basement constructed in 1924. Designed by the locally significant architectural firm Nichols & Sheppard, the collaboration between Nichols, Sheppard, and Masson were then responsible for the addition in 1927 just two years after the initial construction.

If approved by the committee, the report will go to council for final heritage status approval.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi