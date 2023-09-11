Former Grace Hospital nurse reflects on 9/11

Reflection and remembrance across North America today, on the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

Bells tolled at ground zero and solemn tributes unfolded across the United States on Monday, as many looked back on the horror and legacy of 9/11.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes crashed into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a rural Pennsylvania field.

Patricia Powell-Bennett, a former head nurse at Grace Hospital in Windsor, was working on that day and remembers a busy day before events began unfolding.

She had 40 staff that she was accountable for, on top of the amount of patients and babies on both the obstetrics unit and the gynaecology unit.

Powell-Bennett had to send in figures to the government and hospitals in Detroit as to how many patients they had, how many empty beds they had, and how much staff they had on duty for the next 24 units as a precaution.

"In case they needed to free up their beds from patients coming from New York, to be quite honest I think we went on Code Orange that day. We had to be basically prepared in case Detroit had to free up beds where they would've had to transfer their patients to us," she said.

Powell-Bennett says it wasn't just Grace Hospital having to submit those details, Hôtel-Dieu Grace and Met Campus had to do it as well, but each head nurse at the various units were accountable for providing accurate information.

"I was the head nurse with two units, so I had to put in those figures. How many empty beds we had, how many patients we had in total, how many staff that was on duty then, and how many were expected to do the 3 to 11 shift and the 11 to 7 shift."

Powell-Bennett says she had the accountability to turn the figures in, but she made sure that everyone on staff throughout Grace Hospital knew what was happening.

She says at the time they were only using the third floor of the building, because Windsor had recently gone through reconfiguration downsizing the amount of local hospitals.

"There was no emergency department anymore, there were no other floors being utilized in the whole building, just the third floor. So all of the staff I made sure they knew not only for us at Grace Hospital, it was a Code Orange for the whole of Windsor," she said.

Despite all the planning and preparedness that day, Powell-Bennett says no patients ever had to be moved from Detroit to Windsor.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi