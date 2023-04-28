Former Harrow mayor, deputy mayor of Essex has passed away

The Town of Essex has announced plans to lower flags at all municipal facilities following the passing of a former member of council.

The move was announced in a release from the town following the passing of former Mayor of Harrow and Deputy Mayor of the Town of Essex, Peter Timmins.

The release says "Peter was an active member of the Town of Essex. He truly was a man of the people, which is evident in the legacy he has left as a devoted member of Town Council.

"On behalf of the Town of Essex, I would like to extend our sincerest condolences to Peter's family and friends during this difficult time," said Sherry Bondy, Mayor. "We appreciate Peter's service as a devoted member of Town Council. His unwavering dedication to the residents of our community will never be forgotten."

Timmins passed away April 25 at the age of 84.

There's no word on his cause of death.

Visitation will be held at Gerald A. Smith Funeral Home 197 King St. W. Harrow. Saturday from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with K of C Council #5350 prayers at 8:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday May 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church 120 Munger St. W. Harrow. Interment at Colchester Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made by cheque to Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, St. Anthony’s Church or the charity of your choice.