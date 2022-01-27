Former Lancer Desjarlais heading to the NFL

A football player from Belle River is hoping to take his career to the next level.

Drew Desjarlais was drafted fourth overall in the 2019 CFL Draft going on to win Grey Cups with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019 and 2021.

Desjarlais was set to become a free agent in February, but the Bombers have released him so he can pursue a career in the NFL.

According to TSN, the 6'2", 314-pounder has workouts scheduled with approximately a dozen NFL teams and is expected to sign with one, with sources saying the New England Patriots are the front runner.