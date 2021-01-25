Former Leaf Captain Armstrong Dies at 90

George Armstrong, who captained the Toronto Maple Leafs to four Stanley Cups in the 1960s, has died.

Armstrong had 296 goals and 417 assists over 21 seasons for the Leafs, including 12 seasons as team captain, and is the franchise's leader in games played, variously listed at 1,187 or 1,888.

The right wing had 26 goals and 34 assists in 110 playoff games. Known as the ``Chief,'' Armstrong was one of the first players of Indigenous descent to play professional hockey.

His death was announced Sunday by the Maple Leafs, who said he died of heart complications, citing his family. Armstrong was 90.

with files from (The Associated Press)