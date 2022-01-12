Former mayor and runner up interested in filling vacant mayor's seat in Essex

While it's only been vacant for a day, there's already interest from the community to fill the mayor's seat in Essex.

After pleading guilty to a charge under the Municipal Elections Act last week, Larry Snively officially resigned Wednesday morning and a former mayor and runner up are jumping at the opportunity to step in.

Ron Rogers lost to Snively by just 117 votes in the 2018 municipal election.

He says, if council opts to appoint the runner up, he'd be honoured the serve the town.

"Council certainly will have a number of options in front of them. If that were by some chance, something they chose to approach, if I was approached with that scenario, I would certainly serve our municipality for the rest of this term."

Rogers says it's a shame the good work of council has been overshadowed by Snively's antics.

"Even though it has done a lot over this term already, this has always been there as well. It's unfortunate that the good things over the years have been overshadowed by some of the tomfoolery, the buffoonery and the issues that have gone on."

He says, whether he's appointed or not, it's time for council and the community to move forward.

"I just hope that, and I believe, the town will get through this as well as it's gotten through other issues in the past and we'll move forward in a positive direction."

While he didn't run for re-election in 2018, former mayor Ron McDermott says he's interested in taking on the role which he held for 15 years from 2003 to 2018.

He says he's ready to step up if called upon.

"I'm positive I would be. I'm not sure that they have to fill that position, but sure, short-term, I'd be interested."

McDermott says he misses his time around the council table.

"Wow, you know a lot goes on and I miss it. I don't mind being retired, but I do miss it for sure. I read the articles in a newspaper every week and I follow up with that. I pay attention to what's going on."

Council is expected to formally declare the mayor's seat vacant at its January 17 meeting with a discussion on how to fill the vacancy — in the meantime, deputy mayor Richard Meloche has stepped in.

Whoever is appointed to the role will finish out the four year term ahead of the next municipal election which is scheduled for October 24, 2022.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi