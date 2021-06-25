Former Mayor Ron McDermott Named Essex Senior of the Year

A familiar face has been named the Senior of the Year for the Town of Essex.

Former mayor Ron "Tout" McDermott has been awarded the honour for his contributions to the community after age 65.

McDermott spent 15 years as mayor from 2003 to 2018 when he retired from politics and is well known around town for his singing in a local barbershop quartet.

Council presented McDermott with his plague at a recent meeting and current Mayor Larry Snively says McDermott still volunteers at the local food bank, legion and several other organizations.

"After a long career, 15 years serving on council, no one would blame Tout for wanting to take a break and enjoy retirement. Instead, he continues to provide his time for the community. Tout truly has the Town of Essex in his heart."

McDermott says it's an honour to call Essex home.

"I'd much rather you were talking about other people than me," he said. "I'm just one of hundreds in our municipality that deserve this award. I'm just doing what the big guy upstairs says we're supposed to do, help other people. You know, that's what it's all about."

Councillor Sherry Bondy says McDermott is a man of the people.

"It's the little things that I see around town that I still think of your name," she says. "I remember every time we had the tours down Main St. you were the first one there always picking up garbage. The few times I saw you at the arena you were walking around with your French fries asking anybody if they wanted one."

Each year, the Ministry of Seniors and Accessibility awards dozens of seniors across the province with the Senior of the Year honour.