Former MP Believes Tariffs Fractured Relationship Between Canada and U.S.

The former MP for Essex believes Canada will remain in an unpredictable position with the United States as long as Donald Trump is president.

Tracey Ramsey says there was no need for the U.S. to put tariffs on Canadian aluminum in 2018 and again in 2020.

She tells AM800 news, she's glad the 10 per cent levy was lifted by the U.S. but feels it will impact the relationship between the two countries.

"Much like the uncharted steel and aluminum tariffs in the past, everyone in Canada understood and I believe in the U.S. as well that there was no bases for these tariffs to be laid on Canada," says Ramsey. "So seeing the U.S. walk back from them now is important."

Ramsey believes the relationship between the two countries is unstable.

"It's very clear that all the arguments that are made around, Canada being a good trading partner with the U.S. seems to fall on deaf eyes at the White House," says Ramsey. "So there's much work ahead of us still even before November before the election but certainly looking hopefully looking to a change in the U.S."

When it comes to moving forward, Ramsey believes it will take some time to repair the relationship between the two countries.

"I will say though that we've had a very unstable with the U.S. around trade under a Donald Trump presidency and I don't anticipate that changing anytime soon," she says.

Ramsey was the NDP MP for Essex from October 2015 to October 2019 and says she focused on the file when the tariffs were put in place in 2018.

As heard on AM800 news on Tuesday, the United States had a change of heart on its tariff dispute with Canada and decided to lift the levy on aluminum imported from north of the border.

The sudden about-face comes just hours before the federal government was expected to announce a suite of counter measures in retaliation for the tariffs.