Former MP Looking to Represent Essex Riding Again

The former MP for the riding of Essex wants her job back.

Tracey Ramsey is seeking the nomination to represent the the New Democratic Party in the next federal election.

"I'm very happy to be seeking the nomination again," says Ramsey. "Of course, we hope we won't be heading to the polls in a middle of a pandemic but the Liberals are certainly indicating that and we need to be prepared."

She was the MP from 2015 to 2019 before being defeated by current MP, conservative Chris Lewis.

"I really firmly believe that the people of Essex need someone to be speaking out for them and we've seen that solely lacking in the last 19 months," she says. "So in the middle of this pandemic, it's been the New Democrats that have really pushed for changes for people in Essex."

Ramsey says she still has a passion to help people in the community.

"I know that I can bring a lot to the table," says Ramsey. "I bring experience, I bring that leadership and certainly a voice that's been lacking here."

According to Ramsey, there are no other candidates seeking the nomination.

The riding association is holding a virtual nomination meeting on April 15.