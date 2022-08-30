Former MPP reacts to verbal assault of deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on political leaders to take a stand together on the growing problem of threats of violence and intimidation against government officials.

This comes after deputy prime minister, Chrystia Freeland, was verbally assaulted and physically intimidated inside of a Grand Prairie's city hall on Friday in Alberta.

A video was circulating online over the weekend showing a large man approaching Freeland while spewing insults and obscenities at her.

Trudeau says this was not a one-time incident, but something people in public life, particularly women and minorities, are having to deal with more and more.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Sandra Pupatello, former MPP for Windsor-West, says it has gotten worse over the years.

Pupatello says that political parties need to stand up and correct those who follow their party.

"It is being affiliated, I'm going to say 95 percent with the right wing, or the new really right wing. And that's why I actually believe that there is something we can do about it, that the political parties themselves have to stand up and own it."

She says something needs to be done to prevent these situations from occurring.

"I do think that if we don't do something beyond wagging our finger, 'isn't this awful', I do fear it will become very normalized behaviour."

She says women need to keep fighting for political positions, despite these occurrences.

"It's a noble calling, you must be involved, we can't stop women from getting into leadership positions because it changes the dynamics of government in a really positive way."

Pupatello co-hosted a Women in Politics event annually to educate women on running for elections.

She also ran for leader of the Ontario Liberal party.