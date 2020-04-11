Former Nurses Coming Back to Help at Windsor Regional Hospital

A call for help from Windsor Regional Hospital has been answered by dozens of former and retired nurses.

On March 25, the hospital called upon any retired nurses or those who let their nursing licence expire, to come help the hospital during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hospital CEO David Musyj says it's a great sight to see people who used to work at the hospital coming back to help out.

"It ranges anywhere from 30 to 50, depending on their availability. Some of them are not available because of family reasons."

He says he's happy with the response.

"It was a solid response from also individuals that maybe had their licence lapse for whatever reason. The regulated health professionals have allowed them to get their licence back easily."

Musyj says it's an "all hands on deck" situation.

"We've had people that had not relationship in the past, healthcare workers in other areas, coming in and saying 'I want to help."

The nurses who have come back to work at the hospital have been helping to fill a number of jobs while also freeing up current nurses to help with the response to COVID-19.

As part of the call for help, the College of Nurses of Ontario has expedited the registration process to help bring former nurses back to the healthcare system.