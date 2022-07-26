Former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath announces bid for Hamilton mayor

Former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath says she will run for Hamilton mayor in the October municipal election.

Horwath says she thought long and hard about her decision to run and will be leaving her provincial seat to run in the mayoral race.

Horwath stepped down as NDP leader after 13 years at the helm following the provincial election that saw her party returned to official opposition status in the legislature.

Since then, she had hinted she may be considering a bid to run for the mayor's seat in her city, where she was re-elected as the MPP for Hamilton Centre.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger has said he will not seek re-election in the fall after three terms in office.

Ontario's municipal elections are set to be held on Oct. 24.