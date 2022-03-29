Former paralympic swimmer Campo McLeod back home after health battle

Former paralympic swimmer Danielle Campo McLeod is finally back home after a serious battle throughout most of this year.

When she gave birth to daughter Morgan back in August, the third child for Campo McLeod and her husband Denny, complication after complication followed.

She underwent a C-section at Windsor Regional Hospital on Aug. 17, but there were complications following the delivery, and the 36-year-old suffered a bowel obstruction that required three surgeries.

She was then taken to London on Sept. 12 for another surgery after developing an infection, ending up on life-support in critical condition.

Campo-McLeod joined AM800's The Morning Drive on Tuesday, and says after dealing with a few setbacks along the way, she's feeling good about the future.

"It's the longest long distance race of my life. I can see the wall is coming and in swimming they ring a bell for your final lap so I think I've heard the bell. We're getting close to touching the wall and getting back to just enjoying everyday with my kids, my family and being able to give back to our community," she said.

It's been a difficult experience, and when asked by family how to describe the ordeal, Campo McLeod says it's like waking up to your worst nightmare.

"I've lived my life with a form of muscular dystrophy so I've always known that my muscles are a little bit weaker and that possibly it could progress and I literally woke up one day with my entire body not working and no memory of what had happened."

While she's back at home, she's still under the care of a medical team in Windsor.

Campo McLeod says she probably has another month of two of having eyes closely on her to make sure things are moving in the right direction for her physical recovery.

"I can't walk quite the same as I used to so I'm still using a wheelchair for long distances, things like that," she continued. "So just really putting a lot of strength and effort into getting those good muscles strong and healthy again."

Campo McLeod says her biggest message to anyone out there that might be struggling with medical issues is to believe they have the strength inside to get through it.

She says they need to tell themselves every minute of every day that you're going to get better and connect with the people closest to you for support.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive