Former Police Board Chair says Town Hall 'Incident' a 'Black Eye' for Amherstburg

The former chair of the Amherstburg Police Service Board is not shocked by a recent incident at Town Hall.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo broke his silence on an incident that saw three staff members escorted from the building by the Amherstburg Detachment of the Windsor Police Service Wednesday.

In the statement, DiCarlo said, "I want to be very clear that their attendance had nothing to do with any criminal activities on the part of any town employees."

In-house legal counsel Susan Hirota temporarily taking over CAO duties — bringing the status of long-time CAO John Miceli into question.

Former police board chair Bob Rozankovic, who is now a political blogger, says he isn't suprised by the move.

"I've been expecting this for a long time, because I'm a council watcher," he says. "I do have my finger on the pulse of thing here in Amherstburg and people have been very upset with a lot of decisions."

He says many people in Amherstburg are upset by the situation.

"We love our town and this is another black eye on Amherstburg and we just don't want this," he says. "We're not that kind of community, but unfortunately, here we are in a negative spotlight again."

In the statement, DiCarlo's said all three people escorted out by police, "remain employed with the town."

Rozankovic is skeptical they'll still be employed when all is said and done.

"I'm sure there is a process that needs to be followed depending on the seriousness of whatever allegations are out there, which the general public is not privy to yet," he added.

DiCarlo's statement goes on to say the town is doing its due diligence in reviewing, "some issues that were brought to our attention."

The reason for police involvement and what's being investigated have not been released.