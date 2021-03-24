Former Police Chief to Represent the Conservatives in Windsor West

The former chief of the LaSalle Police Service will represent the Progressive Conservatives in Windsor West in the next Ontario election.

John Leontowicz has been nominated to represent the party in the riding.

Leontowicz recently retired after spending 45-years in policing which included 21 years as LaSalle's police chief.

"I think that I wanted to continue in public life and do what I can for the people of Windsor West, where my wife and I live and my family, and the region," he says.

Leontowicz says he'll continue to push for a new hospital in Windsor-Essex and believes if there was some local representation, the project would happen sooner.

"If there was some people at the seat of the governing table, I think we have a pretty good chance of expediting things, and at least advocate on behalf of the region and Windsor West to proceed sooner than later with the new mega hospital," he says.

New Democrat Lisa Gretzky is the current MPP for Windsor West.

Gretzky is seeking re-election, with a virtual nomination meeting scheduled for April 8.

The next provincial election is scheduled for June 2022.