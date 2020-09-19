Former Prime Minister Turner Dead at 91

Former Prime Minister John Turner has died at the age of 91, according to CTV News.

Canada's 17th prime minister was elected for the Liberal Party and served from June 30, 1984 to Sept. 17 of the same year — the second shortest term in Canadian history.

Turner lost in an election that year to then-Progressive Conservative leader Brian Mulroney.

He was first elected to the House of Commons in 1962 and held many high-profile positions in former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau's caucus, including stints as justice and finance minister.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted "he was a dedicated public servant who devoted decades of his life to making Canada a better place" Saturday in response to news of his passing.

