Former Saturday Night Live cast member Norm Macdonald dead at 61

Comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member Norm Macdonald is dead at the age of 61.

Born and raised in Quebec City, Macdonald was an SNL cast member from 1993 to 1998 and was best known for his "Weekend Update" segments.

He also starred in his own series "The Norm Show" from 1999 to 2001.

Macdonald also appeared in a number of movies including Billy Madison and Dirty Work.

Deadline confirmed Macdonald battled cancer for nine years in private.

With files from the Associated Press