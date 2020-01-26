Former School Board Trustee Running in Ward 7 By-Election

The race to replace Irek Kusmierczyk is heating up.

Former catholic school board trustee Barbara Holland has filed her nomination papers.

Holland was a trustee for 18-years, seven of them as chair.

She feels she's the right candidate for the job.

"I believe in being socially progressive but I also believe in being fiscally conservative and I think that, that combination and that mix makes me a very good candidate for this position and I'm hoping that all of the residents in Ward 7 agree," says Holland.

Holland says flooding remains an issue in the ward.

"I think the city's done a very good job in terms of getting their flood plan in place so I would like to ensure that we implement that and continue to work on getting that in place as soon as possible," says Holland. "Banwell is another obvious one. I mean the road goes from being a very wide road to a very narrow road between Tecumseh and the expressway and we're having huge bottlenecks."

"I think we really have to look at having a balanced portfolio in terms of where we spend on infrastructure, what we spend on recreational facilities, where we're invested in education to ensure that we continue to imply good strategy that will lead our kids to good jobs in this area," says Holland.

Holland ran in the 2018 municipal election finishing third in the Ward 7 race.

Also running in the Ward 7 by-election are Greg Lemay, Igor Dzaic and Michael Malott.

The by-election is set for April 27.

The council seat became available when Kusmierczyk was elected as the MP for Windsor-Tecumseh in the fall.