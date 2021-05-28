Former Sears Property Confirmed as Site for New Vaccination Centre

The former Sears building at Devonshire Mall in Windsor will be the site of a new mass COVID-19 vaccination centre.

According to Windsor Regional Hospital, the Devonshire Mall Vaccination Centre will first open on Monday, June 21 for appointments only, no walk-ins will be permitted.

Effective June 19, the Windsor Hall Vaccination Centre located at Pitt and Ferry Streets in downtown Windsor will be vacated and returned to the university and on July 22, the St. Clair College Sportsplex Vaccination Centre located at the St. Clair College Campus will also be vacated.

Anyone who has an appointment scheduled up until those dates is asked to attend at the original sites and anyone with appointments scheduled after those dates will be contact to make sure they are aware of the location change to Devonshire Mall.

All other Windsor/Essex vaccination centres will remain open until further notice