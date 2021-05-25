Former Sears Property Tapped for Possible Vaccination Clinic

Talks are underway for a new COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Windsor.

Answering a question from AM800 News on Tuesday, health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says "there are a lot of moving parts and the transition date has not been determined."

Currently there are mass vaccination clinics set up at the University's Windsor Hall on Ouellette Avenue, the WFCU Centre and St. Clair College Sportsplex — all of which will need to regain access to the facilities in in the fall when school and some athletic programs are scheduled to restart.

When asked specifically about speculation the former Sears property at Devonshire Mall was being looked at as an option, Marentette told AM800 news she knows there is discussions but she can't confirm everything that's happening.

"But the Sears building has been discussed," says Marentette. "We are aware and we will be supporting the site at Sears if it all moves forward but we're not the ones moving it forward."

Mass vaccination clinics are also currently being held at the Libro Centre in Amhesrburg and the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.