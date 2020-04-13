Former Spitfire Coach Webster Passes Away

Tom Webster, a former head coach of the Windsor Spitfires recently passed away due to brain cancer at the age of 71.

Webster, began his NHL career with the Boston Bruins before playing with the Detroit Red Wings and California Golden Seals.

He had 33 goals and 42 assists in 102 career NHL games, AND jumped to the upstart World Hockey Association for its inaugural season in 1972, scoring 53 goals and adding 50 assists with the New England Whalers that year.

He spent six seasons with New England, tallying 220 goals and 205 assists in 352 games.

The Kirkland Lake, Ontario native was hired on as head coach of the Windsor Compuware Spitfires in 1985 by General Manager Jim Rutherford, but left the following season to become the head coach of the NHL's New York Rangers. Webster coached only 15 games before being forced to step down because of an inner-ear ailment that made it impossible for him to fly.

Webster came back to Windsor to coach the Spitfires in 1987 and guided them to their first ever OHL Championship, winning every single playoff series in a sweep, before finally dropping the last game of the Memorial Cup, 7-6 to Medicine Hat.

As for the Pros, he returned to the NHL and coached the L.A. Kings, and later worked as an assistant with Hartford, Carolina and the Flyers.

He did come back again to coach the Spits in 1999, and later had a successful run as well with the Detroit Jr Red Wings.

After coaching, Webster became a scout with the Calgary Flames until retiring six years ago to spend more time with him family. His wife Carole passed away last year, and "Coach" is survived by his son Brent, and daughter Stacey and his grandchildren.

with files from Canadian Press