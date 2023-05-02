Former Spitfires captain signs entry-level contract with Islanders

The former captain for the Windsor Spitfires has signed a deal with the big leagues.

The New York Islanders have signed forward Matthew Maggio to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 20-year-old from Tecumseh led the Ontario Hockey League in goals, with 54, and points, with 111, in 66 games with the Windsor Spitfires over the 2022-23 season.

Maggio's +41 rating was the second highest in the league, while his 57 assists were tied for sixth.

The Spitfires were swept out of round one of the playoffs against the Kitchener Rangers.

Following their loss, Maggio joined the Bridgeport Islanders and recorded a pair of assists in three games.

The Islanders selected Maggio in the fifth round, 142nd overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft.

In 212 career OHL games over four seasons with Windsor and the Ottawa 67's, Maggio has 217 points consisting of 99 goals and 118 assists.