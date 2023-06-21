Former St. Anne's site to be renamed St. Anne Catholic Skilled Trades Academy and Learning Centre

The former site for St. Anne Catholic High School has been approved for a name change.

During the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board meeting Tuesday evening, the board approved for the former high school to be renamed St. Anne Catholic Skilled Trades Academy and Learning Centre.

The high school, which was formally in the Town of Tecumseh, closed at the end of June 2007 and relocated to the Town of Lakeshore in September 2007.

The south side of the former site was demolished and the Board held onto the north side campus.

Between 2007 and 2018 the north campus was used as a storage facility. In September of 2018, the former office and guidance area was constructed to accommodate the Learning Support Services Team.

In February 2019, the former technological area of the north campus became home to the Board's Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program (OYAP) level one masonry program.

And then in September 2021, the Board opened a new plumbing academy and in September, 2022 the board's carpentry academy was relocated to this site for students of the WECDSB.

In September 2023, an 18 station welding facility will open at this location as the Board looks to address enhancing skilled trade opportunities.

A tour will be held in September at the site to see what students are doing in the space.