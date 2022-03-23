Former Unifor president Jerry Dias to enter rehabilitation facility

Former Unifor National President Jerry Dias has announced he's entering a residential rehabilitation facility.

Since this past December, Dias says he's been dealing with a debilitating sciatic nerve issue and his coping mechanism has been pain killers, sleeping pills and alcohol.

Dias is seeking treatment on the advice of his physician who told him that he needed help.

Citing health issues, Dias notified Unifor's executive board on March 11 that he would retire immediately.

On March 14, Unifor issued a statement saying that the union's secretary-treasurer Lana Payne was sent a complaint about Dias on Jan. 26 that alleged he had breached the union's constitution.

The union, which represents 315,000 workers, said at the time it had no further details to add about the matter.

Dias was notified of an independent investigation on Jan. 29, Unifor says, and went on medical leave on Feb. 6.

Full statement issued by Jerry Dias:

"I wanted to take a moment to address Unifor members, as it has been the honour of my life to serve them.

I have been made aware that Unifor has decided to proceed to a hearing in relation to a complaint against me during my time as President. On my physician's advice, I have not been able to participate in the investigation.

I want you to know that during my term as President, I was always guided by the principles set out in our constitution.

Anyone who knows me, knows that my work with Unifor has been my reason for getting out of bed for nearly a decade. The union has been my whole life, born and bred. But now it's time for me to listen to my doctor and put my health first.

This past December, my life took a remarkable turn for the worse when I was confronted with a debilitating sciatic nerve issue. It's hard for me to say this, but my coping mechanism has been pain killers, sleeping pills and alcohol. These factors have impaired my judgement in recent months, and I owe it to our members to seek the treatment I need.

My physician has told me, straight up, that I need help. That's why I am entering a residential rehabilitation facility. I will also be stepping away temporarily from all of my advisory positions.

My medical leave was approved by the union in February and a detailed report from my physician has been provided to the investigator. I would have no issue with it being shared with the National Executive Board.

I want every member of Unifor to remember what we have accomplished together. We are not defined by this.

We have been a force in holding governments and employers to account, pushing for higher wages, safer job sites and overall better working conditions.

Together, we helped ensure Canadian workers had a seat at the bargaining table when Canada renegotiated NAFTA. We successfully reopened the Oshawa GM plant to employ thousands of auto workers and suppliers in Durham region. And we secured $6 billion in automotive contracts giving Ontario workers the opportunity to be world leaders in this vital industry.

This movement is bigger than any one of us, and it's time for a new generation of leaders to pick up the fight and build on what we have achieved.

As I turn the page on this final chapter, I thank all of our members for their love, support, and solidarity."