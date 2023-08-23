Former USC football star suing the NCAA

(Los Angeles, CA) -- He was once named the best player in college football.

Now former USC running back Reggie Bush will hold a news conference this morning to announce he's suing the NC-Double-A.

Bush says he's filing a defamation suit, he says based on the NCAA maliciously attacking his character and damaging his reputation.

This suit centers around the Heisman Trophy.

Bush won the award in 2005 but NCAA investigators say he took cash, gifts and his family lived rent-free in a San Diego area home.

His statistics were vacated by the NCAA.

The trophy returned to the Heisman Trust.

Bush wants the Heisman back and that can only happen if the NCAA restores his numbers.

— with files from MetroSource